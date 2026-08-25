Gautam Adani expressed joy seeing students at Ayodhya's Shri Nishulk Gurukul Mahavidyalaya use a computer lab built by the Adani Foundation, calling it an effort to bridge ancient knowledge with the digital age for the new generation.

Bridging Tradition and Technology

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday said that it was heartening to see the students of Shri Nishulk Gurukul Mahavidyalaya in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, using the computer lab built by the Adani Foundation.

In an X post, Adani said that the computer lab in the school bridges the ancient tradition of knowledge with the digital age. Sharing a video from the Gurukul Mahavidyalaya, he wrote, "It is heartening to see the students of Shri Nishulk Gurukul Mahavidyalaya in Ayodhya connecting with technology through a modern computer lab. To have been able to fulfil even a small wish of theirs brings us immense joy." "This humble effort to bridge our ancient tradition of knowledge with the digital age is intended to bring the new generation closer to their roots and open up new avenues for learning--this is our fond hope. My heartfelt best wishes for a bright future for all the students of the Gurukul," the X post read.

Pledge to Preserve Gurukul Culture

In April, Gautam Adani visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya and said that the Adani Foundation "will extend all cooperation to preserve the Gurukul culture in this era of AI."

During his visit to Ayodhya, he also had the darshan of Ramlalla in the temple.

Speaking after the visit, Adani said, "My family and I received the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. This is an emotional moment, a proud moment. This temple is not just a centre of devotion but also a symbol of India's culture, unity and confidence. Lord Ram's ideals inspire us to walk the path of truth and duty. I pray that may Lord Ram's blessings be with all of us and that our country continues on the path of progress." He added, "Adani Foundation will extend all cooperation to preserve this Gurukul culture in this era of AI." (ANI)