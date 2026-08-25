Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the BJP-led Haryana govt over Gurugram's waterlogging after heavy rain. He questioned the Rs 1,400 crore spent on infra as authorities issued a 'work from home' advisory amid traffic chaos.

Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the BJP-led Haryana government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over waterlogging and traffic congestion in Gurugram following heavy rainfall, questioning the outcome of Rs 1,400 crore spent on infrastructure.

In a post on X, Surjewala said, "Gurgaon infra has 'collapsed'! Waterlogged & Jammed Roads! Advisory is to 'work from home'! Nayab Saini & BJP Govt's Delivery."

He further wrote, "School buses stranded, roads & streets flooded, people getting electrocuted, govt & administration missing, chaos prevails, fend for urself, and ₹1,400 cr spent, zero result! Calling it "Millennium City Gurugram!"

'Work From Home' Advisory Issued

Surjewala also shared an advisory issued by the District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram, asking corporate offices and government and private schools and institutions to advise employees to work from home on August 25 following heavy rainfall.

The advisory said, "In view of the heavy rainfall in the district Gurugram on 24.08.2026, there are chances of water logging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and Govt. & private schools/institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home from 25.08.2026, so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies."

On Monday, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram has also requested citizens to cooperate with the advisory and plan their travel accordingly.

The advisory has been forwarded to the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), Gurugram, for wide publicity. It has also been sent to the District Education Officer/District Elementary Education Officer (DEO/DEEO), Gurugram, for information and for communicating the advisory to private and government educational institutions.

City Grapples with Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls

The advisory comes after heavy rainfall in Gurugram on August 24, with several areas waterlogged.

Several areas in Gurugram witnessed traffic snarls on Monday after heavy rainfall.Subhash Chowk was among the areas in the city that saw traffic snarls. Vehicles moved at a slow pace and many areas witnessed waterlogging. Roads, already battered by earlier rains, were worse off. (ANI)