Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to intervene in the case of Tehri resident Indramani Nautiyal, who is reportedly facing a captive-like situation in Saudi Arabia.

Chief Minister of UttarakhandPushkar Singh Dhami has asked the government to immediately intervene in the case of Indramani Nautiyal, a resident of Tehri Garhwal, who, it is reported, is undergoing a kind of captivity in Saudi Arabia. The Chief Minister has written to the external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and asked for immediate measures for the release and safe return of Nautiyal to India.

It is said in the official press statement issued by the chief minister’s office that he has requested legal and financial support for the citizen of Uttarakhand.

Who Is Indramani Nautiyal?

Indramani Nautiyal is a resident of Gaudsara village in Jaunpur block, Tehri Garhwal district. His father is named Devi Ram Nautiyal.

As per the press statement, he had gone to Saudi Arabia in 2018 to find some job. He was employed with Pick Roads and Contracting Company in Riyadh city as a truck driver. It is said that he was in a serious road accident during his service in 2018 and after court trials in Saudi Arabia, he was awarded one year jail sentence.

Controversy over Saudi Fines

It is said that the company owner has been fined 9 lakh Saudi riyals, which is due to some problem with the insurance and registration of the truck. The fine is estimated at around ₹2.29 crore.

According to the Uttarakhand government, the fines are reportedly unpaid for many years now. In addition, it accused Nautiyal of being in a captive-like situation and threatened with payment. Nautiyal’s wife and daughter reportedly tried at different levels to bring him back but without any success.

Appeals to Jaishankar for Help

The Chief Minister asked Jaishankar in his letter to give immediate directions to the respective authorities to help Nautiyal to get legal and financial support and come back to India.

In the letter to Jaishankar, the Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand government will do its best to help people of the state who face hardships while living abroad.

The Chief Minister hopes that the Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs will adopt a humanitarian approach in this case and help bring their relative home.