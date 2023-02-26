Class 12 board exam students vandalise Manipur school after being denied extra time

Class 12 students appearing for the state board examinations vandalised a school building in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Saturday after they were refused extra time for the Manipuri paper, officials said. A police complaint has been lodged against eight students, who were “actively involved” in the violence.

The incident happened at ACME Higher Secondary School in Yairipok. According to a representative of the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), students began demanding for more time when there was only five minutes remaining in the Manipuri portion of the test.

"As the bell rang, several students resorted to violence, demanding extra time over various reasons. Stones were hurled and school property, including computers and furniture, were vandalised," he said.

A female teacher and 15 students fainted amid the chaos, he said, adding that they were taken to the community health centre for treatment. At the testing location, 405 pupils in all were taking the exam. Eight pupils who were "actively engaged" in the fighting have been reported to the authorities.

A police complaint has been lodged against eight students, who were “actively involved” in the violence. The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to April 1, 2023. The Class 12 Manipur board exams started with the English paper on February 23 and will conclude with the Elective Languages paper — Bengali, English, Hindi, and Manipuri on April 01, 2023. The practical exams will be conducted from April 1 to April 20, 2023.

(With PTI inputs)