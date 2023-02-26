Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in South Kashmir's Pulwama

    The assassination comes days after Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba issued a fresh threat to Kashmiri Hindus and the forthcoming Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave.

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Pulwama
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    A 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit who worked as a bank guard was killed by terrorists in the Pulwama district on Sunday. The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, who was a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district. 

    The Jammu and Kashmir Police updated on Twitter, 'Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on the way to the local market. He was shifted to the hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries. He was an armed guard in his village. The area was cordoned off. Details shall follow.' 

    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed grief over Sanjay's demise. In a Twitter post, Omar said: 'Sanjay was working as a bank security guard and was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones.'

    The assassination comes days after Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba issued a fresh threat to Kashmiri Hindus and the forthcoming Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
