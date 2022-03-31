Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC strikes down 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars community in Tamil Nadu

    The SC also declared to strike down Vanniyar Reservation Act 2021 and said that the act was “unconstitutional”.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the 10.5 per cent internal reservation granted by the Tamil Nadu government to Vanniyars, a Most Backward Community (MBC), in government jobs and admission to educational institutions. The SC also declared to strike down Vanniyar Reservation Act 2021 and said that the act was “unconstitutional”.

    The Vanniyar community was given internal reservation under the existing 20 per cent reservation given to Most Backward Classes (MBCs) by the Tamil Nadu government.

     

