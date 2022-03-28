Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka hijab row: AIMPBL moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC’s judgment

    The decision comes at a time when students in Karnataka including Muslim girls are giving SSLC exams, which began from Monday.

    Karnataka hijab row: AIMPBL moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC judgment-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPBL) has moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the state government’s decision of banning hijab in the classroom. The decision comes at a time when students in Karnataka including Muslim girls are giving SSLC exams, which began from Monday.

    Earlier, Devadatt Kamat, the advocate representing the petitioners, pleaded before the SC for ‘urgent hearing’ stating the students have to face exams. The Court declined the urgent hearing in the matter.

    Mohammed Fazlurrahim, Secretary, AIMPBL , Munisa Bushra and Jaleesa Sultana Yaseen are the petitioners questioning the Karnataka High Court's verdict saying the Court has misunderstood the Quran (holy book) and Hadis (guidelines). Concerning the matter, a Islamic cleric organisation 'Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama' also has fild the petition.

    Both the petitioners contended that HC's verdict claimed that hijab is not essential part of Islam. But they claim that the importance of hijab has been mentioned in the Quran, however, the Court has misunderstood. Devdutt Kamat, the advocate representing the petitioners from Karnataka has pleaded before the Supreme Court bench for 'urgent hearing' stating the students had to face exams. The SC declined the 'urgent listing' and said 'exams have nothing to do with the issue'.

    Earlier on March 15, the full bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi has observed that hijab is not an essential practice of Islam. The court upheld the Karnataka government's decision of banning sporting of hijab inside the classroom.

    The issue first reported from Udupi government PU college where six girls raised objection to the college management's decision of barring their entry for sporting hijab. The girls were supported by Campus Front of India and SDPI and the matter was reported in the media and became viral. Soon the issue spread to other parts and violent protection was reported. The government passed an order that no student can wear hijab in the classroom. Meanwhile some students approached the Karnataka High Court against the college management's decision and government order.

    The Court, after hearing the matter, upheld the state government's decision.
     

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Criminal Procedure Identification Bill 2022 gcw

    What is Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022?

    Param Shakti, India new Petascale Supercomputer benefit

    Meet Param Shakti, India's new Petascale Supercomputer

    Amarnath Yatra 2022 Know dates documents required age limit and more gcw

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know dates, documents required, age limit and more

    Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

    Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

    Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM for second term in presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah-dnm

    Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM for second term in presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah

    Recent Stories

    What is Criminal Procedure Identification Bill 2022 gcw

    What is Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022?

    Param Shakti, India new Petascale Supercomputer benefit

    Meet Param Shakti, India's new Petascale Supercomputer

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Disappointed, but its not the end - Rohit Sharma after Mumbai Indians defeat to Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022: Disappointed, but it's not the end - Rohit after Mumbai's defeat to Delhi

    football Man United legend Rooney tells Rashford get your f***ing head out of your a*** snt

    Man United legend Rooney tells Rashford, 'get your f***ing head out of your a***'

    Taliban ban women from boarding flights without male companions aviation officials gcw

    Taliban ban women from boarding flights without male companions

    Recent Videos

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon