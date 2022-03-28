Karnataka hijab row: AIMPBL moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC’s judgment

The decision comes at a time when students in Karnataka including Muslim girls are giving SSLC exams, which began from Monday.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPBL) has moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the state government’s decision of banning hijab in the classroom. The decision comes at a time when students in Karnataka including Muslim girls are giving SSLC exams, which began from Monday.

Earlier, Devadatt Kamat, the advocate representing the petitioners, pleaded before the SC for ‘urgent hearing’ stating the students have to face exams. The Court declined the urgent hearing in the matter.

Mohammed Fazlurrahim, Secretary, AIMPBL , Munisa Bushra and Jaleesa Sultana Yaseen are the petitioners questioning the Karnataka High Court's verdict saying the Court has misunderstood the Quran (holy book) and Hadis (guidelines). Concerning the matter, a Islamic cleric organisation 'Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama' also has fild the petition.

Both the petitioners contended that HC's verdict claimed that hijab is not essential part of Islam. But they claim that the importance of hijab has been mentioned in the Quran, however, the Court has misunderstood. Devdutt Kamat, the advocate representing the petitioners from Karnataka has pleaded before the Supreme Court bench for 'urgent hearing' stating the students had to face exams. The SC declined the 'urgent listing' and said 'exams have nothing to do with the issue'.

Earlier on March 15, the full bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi has observed that hijab is not an essential practice of Islam. The court upheld the Karnataka government's decision of banning sporting of hijab inside the classroom.

The issue first reported from Udupi government PU college where six girls raised objection to the college management's decision of barring their entry for sporting hijab. The girls were supported by Campus Front of India and SDPI and the matter was reported in the media and became viral. Soon the issue spread to other parts and violent protection was reported. The government passed an order that no student can wear hijab in the classroom. Meanwhile some students approached the Karnataka High Court against the college management's decision and government order.

The Court, after hearing the matter, upheld the state government's decision.

