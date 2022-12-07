CJI DY Chandrachud announces launch of 'Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0'; check details

The CJI said that with the new version of the App, government departments can now see their pending cases. He also said the app will be available on Google Play Store in an hour and for IOS users App will be available in a week.

In a recent development, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday (December 7) announced that Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0 with additional features is ready and it will enable all law officers and government departments to track their cases.

The CJI said that with the new version of the App, government departments can now see their pending cases. He also said the app will be available on Google Play Store in an hour and for IOS users App will be available in a week.

"Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a week's time. Besides lawyers and advocates on-record, the application will give exclusive real time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries of the Central government. They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application," the CJI said.

"This time we have given an additional feature, all law officers can have real-time access to their access. All government departments can check the pendency of their cases. Please use it," the CJI underlined.

According to reports, the updated App's summary states that nodal officers of the central ministry department can view their cases filed, status orders, judgment and any miscellaneous documents filed etc. in the Supreme Court.

"Login for AG (attorney general), SG, ASG (Additional Solicitor General of India), and law Officers to view all Central govt, Ministry dept. cases filed in the Supreme Court. (sic)," it further mentions.

In 2021, the top court launched a mobile application to enable journalists to report proceedings of the Supreme Court without having to visit the premises during the pandemic.