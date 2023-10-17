Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    CJI on same-sex marriage: Right to enter into union cannot be restricted on basis of sexual orientation

    The Supreme Court is pronouncing its verdict on same-sex marriage in India. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, while pronouncing the verdict, said the Special Marriage Act cannot be held void and that it’s incorrect to say marriage is a static and unchanging institution. Take a look at CJI's top quotes: 

    CJI Chandrachud on Same Sex Marriage Right to enter into union cannot be restricted on basis of sexual orientation gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    The Supreme Court is announcing its decision about the legal recognition of same-sex unions in India. A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha had reserved its verdict on the matter in May after hearing a batch of 20 petitions.

    Take a look at top quotes from CJI DY Chandrachud

    • CJI Chandrachud said the right to enter into a union cannot be restricted on the basis of sexual orientation. He added that transgender individuals in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under the existing laws, including personal laws.
    • He ruled that unmarried couples, including queer couples, can jointly adopt a child. CJI further directed the Union government, governments of states and Union Territories not to discriminate against the right of the queer community to enter into a union.
    • All persons, including queer persons, have the right to judge the moral quality of their lives. "The meaning of liberty is the ability to be who one wishes to be…Choosing a life partner is an integral part of choosing one’s course of life. Some may regard this as the most important decision of their life. This right goes to the root of the right to life and liberty under Article 21," he said.
    • CJI DY Chandrachud stated, "Whether a change in the regime of the Special Marriage Act is for the Parliament to decide," while reading the order on same-sex marriage.
    • He claimed that if the Special Marriage Act was overturned, the nation would revert to pre-Independence times; yet, if the Court added language to the SMA, it would be assuming legislative duties.
    • CJI: Whether a change in the regime of the Special Marriage Act is for the Parliament to decide…This Court must be careful to not enter into legislative domain… It is for the Parliament to decide whether a change in the regime of the Special Marriage Act is needed…The right to enter into Union includes the right to choose one’s partner and the right to recognition of that union.
    • "Transgenders in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under SMA," said CJI.
    • Can’t compel the parliament or state to create a new institution of marriage… Section 4 of the Special Marriage Act (SMA) can’t be held to be unconstitutional just because it doesn’t include same-sex couples: CJI
    • Queerness can be regardless of one’s caste or class or socio-economic status… All those who live in cities can’t be termed as elite, said  CJI DY Chandrachud in his verdict.
    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hotline to safe houses CJI directives to Centre states UTs to ensure no discriminate against queer community gcw

    Hotline to safe houses: CJI's directives to Centre, states to ensure no discrimination against queer community

    Kerala: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha

    Supreme Court recognises queer couples' right, stops short of legalising same-sex marriage AJR

    Supreme Court recognises queer couples' right, stops short of legalising same-sex marriage

    Bengaluru protestors form human chain at MG Road seeking India's support Palestine in Israel-Hamas conflict vkp

    Bengaluru protestors form human chain at MG Road seeking India's support to Palestine in Israel-Hamas conflict

    Kerala: Kannur bags first medal at State School Sports Meet rkn

    Kerala: Kannur bags first medal at State School Sports Meet

    Recent Stories

    Hotline to safe houses CJI directives to Centre states UTs to ensure no discriminate against queer community gcw

    Hotline to safe houses: CJI's directives to Centre, states to ensure no discrimination against queer community

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa's focus on wickets over economy: A key strategy for Australia in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa's focus on wickets over economy: A key strategy for Australia in the mega event

    Kerala: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha

    The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor Khan's film poster looks intense; read on RBA

    'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor Khan's film poster looks intense; read on

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon