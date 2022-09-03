Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree offices in Bengaluru

    According to the federal agency, the case is based on at least 18 FIRs filed by the cyber crime unit of the Bengaluru Police against "numerous entities/persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amount of loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities/persons".

    Chinese loan apps case: Enforcement Directorate raids Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree offices in Bengaluru AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids for the second day at six locations in Karnataka in connection with an ongoing probe against "illegal" instant smartphone-based loans "controlled" by Chinese persons.

    The raids were reportedly launched on Friday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at Bengaluru premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree.

    According to the federal agency, the case is based on at least 18 FIRs filed by the cyber crime unit of the Bengaluru Police against "numerous entities/persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amount of loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities/persons".

    The central agency said that an amount of Rs 17 crore has been seized in merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities.

    The modus operandi of these entities is that they use forged documents of Indians and make them dummy directors leading to generation of "proceeds of crime", the ED said.

    "These entities are controlled/operated by Chinese persons," it said.

    "It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks."

    "The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services Ltd and entities controlled/operated by Chinese persons are covered in the search operation," the ED said.

    The entities under investigation were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks and they are also not operating from the addresses given on the MCA (ministry of corporate affairs) website/registered address and they have "fake" addresses, the agency said.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2022, 4:24 PM IST
