BJP leader Tamilisai Sundararajan criticised TN CM MK Stalin's absence during PM Modi's visit to inaugurate ₹7,000 crore projects. She accused him of avoiding the PM to deny the Centre's contributions ahead of the state elections in Tamil Nadu.

BJP Leader Criticises CM Stalin's Absence

Former Governor of Telangana and BJP leader Tamilisai Sundararajan on Sunday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for his absence during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, where developmental projects worth ₹7,000 crore were dedicated to the nation.

Telangana Former Governor, Tamilisai Sundararajan, while speaking to ANI, said, " Everyone is welcoming his arrival, and I am very happy that the Prime Minister is dedicating welfare schemes worth Rs 7,000 crore to Tamil Nadu. But I wish to raise one question: Tamil culture teaches us to welcome guests with open hands, and we honour them."

"Yet, what culture is the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister following? He was in Chennai but was unable to come and welcome our Prime Minister. He continues to hide because he cannot again tell a lie by saying that the Prime Minister has not given anything to Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister has come to dedicate schemes to the state, but the Chief Minister wanted to avoid openly acknowledging this", Tamilisai Sundararajan added.

NDA Confident of Victory, Says Union Minister

On the other hand, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Madurai, asserting confidence in the alliance's electoral victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. "We are truly honoured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the NDA alliance, will be visiting Madurai tomorrow. He will visit the Lord Murugan temple, which, after a lot of struggle, has finally been opened to allow the auspicious lighting of the lamp," Goyal told the media.

PM Modi's Madurai Visit Details

The Prime Minister is scheduled to offer prayers at the Thiruparankundram temple before addressing a major public rally at the Mandela Nagar grounds near the Ring Road. PM Modi will also share the stage with Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK leader and NDA's alliance partner in Tamil Nadu. During his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate key infrastructure projects related to national highways and railways aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic growth in the state

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Madurai today to participate in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign public meeting, with preparations currently underway in full swing across the city. The public meeting is set to take place at the Mandela Nagar grounds near the Ring Road, where preparations, including stage construction and other arrangements, are being carried out by the officials and party workers.

