Lakshmir Bhandar Online: Apply for the scheme from your phone! Website launching soon?
Want to apply for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme right from your mobile? Find out when the website might open and the simple steps to apply...
Image Credit : Freepik
Can you apply for Lakshmir Bhandar from home?
The Government of West Bengal started the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Women between 25 and 60 years get financial help. Women from the general category get a fixed amount, while those from SC and ST categories get a bit more.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
How to apply for Lakshmir Bhandar?
Soon, you might be able to apply for Lakshmir Bhandar online! This is great news for the women of Bengal, especially with elections around the corner.
Image Credit : Asianet News
How to apply for Lakshmir Bhandar?
First, you need to go to the specific West Bengal government portal. It's important to use the correct website mentioned in the official notification.
Image Credit : Freepik
Know the step-by-step process..
Once you are on the homepage, just click on the 'Apply Online' or 'New Registration' option to begin the process.
Image Credit : Freepik
What documents will be needed?
You have to correctly enter all your details. This includes your name, address, age, Aadhaar number, and Voter Card number.
Image Credit : Freepik
Bank Account Information
You must provide your own bank account number and IFSC code. The scheme's money will be directly deposited into this account.
Image Credit : Freepik
Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme
You will need to upload scanned copies of your Aadhaar card, Voter card, Ration card, the first page of your bank passbook, and a passport-size photo.
Image Credit : Freepik
Final Step
After checking all the details, click the 'Submit' button. You will get an application number once it's done. Make sure to save it to check your application status later.
Image Credit : Asianet News
When will this website open?
As of now, you can only check your Lakshmir Bhandar application status on the socialsecurity.wb.gov.in website. The state government has not yet launched a portal for online applications. However, sources say this facility will be introduced very soon.
