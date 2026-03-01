PM Modi's visit to Madurai is seen as a dual-purpose event to energise the AIADMK-NDA alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and to announce significant infrastructure projects for the state's development, says TMC's GK Vasan.

Dual Purpose of PM's Visit

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president and Rajya Sabha MP GK Vasan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is a significant event with a dual purpose. Speaking with ANI, he said that PM Modi's address is expected to energise the AIADMK-NDA team ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and will be announcing crucial infrastructure projects for the state, focusing on roadways and railways.

"There are two parts to the Prime Minister's visit. First, it reflects the continuous support of the Central Government to the State Government. Today, the Prime Minister is in Tamil Nadu for two purposes: one is to address the AIADMK-NDA alliance and its partners at a mammoth public meeting. His address will undoubtedly give a boost to the AIADMK-NDA team in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections," Vasan said. He also highlighted that the Prime Minister's visit is important not only for the alliance but also for the growth of Tamil Nadu, and added that an important scheme for Tamil Nadu in the roadways and railways sector will be announced as well.

"Secondly, he is here to announce an important scheme for Tamil Nadu in the roadways and railways sector, which will significantly contribute to the state's development. The Prime Minister's visit today is important not only for the alliance but also for the growth of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Consistent Central Support

Vasan emphasised that the Central Government has consistently supported the state's progress despite it being opposition-led. "The Central Government has consistently supported the state's progress, even though it is an opposition-led state, ensuring development across all sectors," he added.

NDA Public Meeting and Political Context

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting in Madurai on Sunday, aimed at boosting the AIADMK-NDA alliance's campaign ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and outlining key development initiatives for the state. The rally, scheduled at the Mandela Nagar grounds near the Ring Road, is expected to witness participation from NDA leaders and supporters, with elaborate arrangements and heightened security.

The Prime Minister's visit comes amid intensified political activity in the state, with the AIADMK-led NDA alliance seeking to challenge the ruling DMK-led coalition in the Assembly elections. Recently, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, marking a significant political development ahead of the polls.

PM's Schedule and Security Measures

According to official sources, the Prime Minister stayed at Lok Bhavan in Chennai upon arrival on Saturday night and is scheduled to depart on Sunday for Puducherry to participate in developmental programmes before travelling to Madurai for the NDA public meeting and other official events. He will depart from Chennai for Puducherry at 10:40 AM.

In addition to attending the public meeting, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to offer prayers at the Thiruparankundram temple, one of the prominent religious sites in Madurai.

Security has been tightened across all venues in view of the Prime Minister's visit, with all necessary arrangements in place ahead of the events. (ANI)