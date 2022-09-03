New Madhya Pradesh school policy mandates one 'bag-less' day for students

There are 154 lakh students studying in Madhya Pradesh's 1.3 lakh schools. The August 29 circular, issued by MP School Education Department Deputy Secretary Pramod Singh, directed all the district education officers to inspect schools randomly in the next three months and ensure that school bags weigh according to the new norms.

The Madhya Pradesh government is rolling out a new policy that exempts students from 1.3 lakh schools in the state from carrying bags once a week. The government has also decided to reduce the weight of school bags drastically.

As per an official circular, the Madhya Pradesh School Education department has come out with a lightweight school bag policy under its School Policy 2020 along the lines of the National Education Policy.

The specified weight of school bags for different classes will be displayed on notice boards in schools. The new rule should be followed with immediate effect, it said.

As per the circular, one "bag-less" day for students would be dedicated to co-curriculum activities.

According to the new guidelines, schools must teach subjects like moral science, general knowledge, sports, computer, physical education, health, and arts without books. The school bags cannot have any books other than those prescribed by the state government and the NCERT.

With the new policy, classes 1 and 2 students will carry school bags weighing 1.6 kg to 2.2 kg, while classes 3, 4 and 5 from 1.7 kg to 2.5 kg. Students of classes 6 and 7 will carry school bags weighing 2 to 3 kg, class 8 from 2.5 kg to 4 kg, and classes 9 and 10 from 2.5 kg to 4.5 kg. Schools should determine the weight of bags according to different streams for classes 11 and 12.

