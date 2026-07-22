A guest at ITC Maratha was asked to sign a disclaimer form before taking leftovers. The viral post has triggered a debate on food safety and guest policies.

A guest at Mumbai's ITC Maratha was reportedly asked to sign a disclaimer form before taking leftover food home, triggering a flood of reactions online.

The incident was shared by X user Gaurav Sabnis. His friend had dinner at the hotel and requested the restaurant staff to pack the remaining food. Instead of simply handing over the parcel, the staff presented a document requiring the guest's signature.

The form stated that packed food should be consumed within two hours or discarded, adding that the hotel would not be held responsible for any spoilage or health issues arising after the food left its premises. Sharing the incident online, Sabnis wrote, "A friend had dinner at ITC Maratha and asked them to pack leftovers to go and they made him sign a disclaimer that the food will be eaten within 2 hours or discarded! Hilariously bizarre!"

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Disclaimer Form Details, Viral Reactions

The document, titled "Disclaimer Form for Leftover Food," applies only to freshly prepared à la carte dishes and not buffet items. It also notes the takeaway option is available only to individual restaurant diners.

The disclaimer states that the food was freshly prepared for immediate consumption and that the guest agrees to discard it if not eaten within two hours of being served. Improper storage after leaving the hotel could make the food unsafe, and since the hotel has no control over storage conditions, it cannot be held liable.

Guests must acknowledge they are accepting the takeaway at their own risk, and that ITC Hotels Limited and its associates shall not be responsible for any illness or damage from consuming the packed food.

The post has drawn mixed reactions online. Some defended the policy as a food safety measure, while others criticized it as unnecessary and bizarre.