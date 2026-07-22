Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced QR-enabled Smart PVC Property Cards for Lal Dora areas. Surveys of 30 villages completed, and 8,423 properties are dispute-free.

The Delhi government is conducting a survey of Lal Dora areas to prepare digital property records and will soon provide QR-enabled Smart PVC Property Cards to eligible property owners to resolve a decades-old issue.

The government said 48 villages have been brought under the SVAMITVA scheme through an agreement with the Survey of India. Surveys have been completed in 30 of these villages, and their final property cards have already been prepared.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that for years, the absence of systematic and authenticated property records in Lal Dora areas had caused numerous difficulties for residents.

Surveys Completed, Dispute-Free Properties Identified

According to the government, surveys covering 12,232 properties have been completed so far. Of these, 8,423 properties—nearly 69 per cent—are dispute-free, and the process of issuing Smart Property Cards for them has already begun.

Gupta said the initiative goes beyond creating paper records and is based on a fully digital system. The process begins with the demarcation of Lal Dora boundaries, followed by aerial drone surveys conducted by the Survey of India. Revenue Department officials verify the drone-generated maps on the ground, and any discrepancies are corrected.

Each property is assigned a unique Property Identification Number (PID), after which an official Property Card is prepared for the occupier. The records will also be integrated with the Delhi Online Registration Information System in real time.

The Smart PVC Property Cards will conform to UIDAI standards and will include PID, date of issue, village, sub-division, district, occupant's name, father's or husband's name, share in the property, total, built-up and open area, Bhu-Aadhar number, co-occupants' details, and contact number. Each card will also carry a QR code that opens the complete Digital Form-13 of the property.