Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Centre for blocking discussions on the NEET controversy, questioning why an adjournment motion can't be held when the House can debate 'Vande Mataram' for hours, calling the government's actions 'games'.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday criticised the central government for allowing prolonged debates on specific topics while blocking comprehensive discussions requested by the opposition through adjournment motions in Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pointed out that extensive hours spent on national song discussions contrast sharply with the resistance faced by the opposition when demanding urgent debates on critical issues.

Priyanka questions double standards in debate allocation

Speaking to the reporters, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted how parliamentary time is allocated for different subjects. She said, "We held a discussion on Vande Mataram for 10 hours. Now again, they are bringing a bill on Vande Mataram. Then, why can't we have a long and detailed discussion on the adjournment motion? You need to ask this from the government."

Earlier today, while speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said that the Opposition had moved an adjournment motion to ensure a proper and comprehensive debate on the NEET controversy. She noted that if the government could dedicate eight hours to discussing Vande Mataram, it could also hold an extended discussion on the NEET issue. "We are demanding an adjournment motion so that a proper discussion can take place. If you can discuss Vande Mataram for eight hours, then you can also properly discuss this issue under an adjournment motion for a longer duration. The government is always playing games," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Opposition cites Rule 267 for discussion

Earlier in the day, Jairam Ramesh said that several Opposition parties, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking the suspension of listed business to hold an immediate discussion on the alleged police action against student protesters, the detention of Opposition leaders, and the NEET issue.

"The impasse in the Rajya Sabha is entirely because of the continued refusal of the Government to have this discussion under Rule 267," Ramesh said in his post.

Rule 267 allows for the suspension of specific rules related to listed business in the Rajya Sabha, whereas Rule 176 enables short-duration discussions on matters of urgent public importance. (ANI)