An eight-year-old boy, Faisan, is in critical condition after being hit by a train in Kozhikode. The accident occurred when he was attempting to cross the railway tracks, raising fresh concerns over safety in the area.

In a shocking incident from Kozhikode’s Kannanchery area, an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a train, raising fresh concerns about railway safety in the locality. The child, identified as Faisan, is the son of Ahmed, a resident of West Kannanchery, whose house is located very close to the railway tracks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to reports, the accident occurred when Faisan attempted to cross the tracks to reach the other side. At that moment, the Yeshwantpur–Kannur Express passed through the stretch and struck him, leaving him critically injured. The suddenness of the incident left nearby residents shaken.

Hearing the impact, locals rushed to the spot and quickly shifted the boy to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be serious.

Routine Check Turns Shocking at Thamarassery School! Here’s What No One Expected

Residents of the area have pointed to a long-standing issue that they believe contributed to the accident. Although a railway underpass exists nearby, it is often flooded with stagnant water, making it unusable for pedestrians. As a result, many locals including children are forced to cross the tracks on foot to go about their daily routines.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, who are now demanding immediate action to fix the waterlogging problem and ensure safe passage across the railway line. They argue that unless proper measures are taken, such accidents could continue to put lives at risk.

Sandal Theft: Man’s Water Request Takes Strange Turn At Teacher’s House!