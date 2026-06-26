UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition over the Ram Mandir embezzlement case, accusing them of political gain. He announced a 'zero-tolerance' policy and said the SIT probe will reveal the truth, urging accusers to present evidence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday lashed at out at the opposition for its stand on the alleged embezzlement case at the Ram Mandir. Calling out the opposition the CM said that those who had opposed the temple construction were now raising the issue for political gain.

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The CM said that the state government would adopt a "zero-tolerance" policy against anyone attempting to hurt public faith, as he addressed a public meeting in Deoria after the first FIR was registered on the basis of the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) preliminary report. The Chief Minister was addressing a programme for the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 106 development projects worth over Rs 456 crore.

CM recalls opposition's history on Ayodhya

Speaking on those questioning matters related to Lord Ram and Ayodhya, Adityanath alleged that those raising objections had earlier denied the existence of Lord Ram and the significance of Ayodhya. "One side used to say that lord Ram doesn't even exist, meaning these people wanted to deny Ayodhya itself. They kept fighting the case in court continuously, kept fielding armies of lawyers against the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, and the other side is the one that would wield sticks and fire bullets at those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' Those who would fire bullets at the mere mention of Lord Ram's name are now saying that there has been tampering with faith... They would incite riots on Ram Navami, ban Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, prevent the Kanwar Yatra from taking place, incite riots during Durga Puja... Remember, the Congress didn't just loot the country; they tore it apart. The records of dishonesty and corruption they established, and those very people are now casting aspersions on Ayodhya? This is unacceptable, "Yogi Adityanath said.

'Present evidence to SIT': Yogi to accusers

"The government's intention is clear..., everything will come before everyone. But I will appeal once again: do not test Ram devotees, stop tampering with their faith. If there are no facts or evidence, then stop the accusations and counter-accusations, and if there is evidence, then present it before the SIT. The government is proceeding with the action as per the SIT's recommendations, and while the team of senior officials is working, stop making political statements about it," he added.

Adityanath takes a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal

Yogi Adityanath hit out at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who recently visited Ayodhya and criticised the state government over the case. "Even a gentleman (Arvind Kejriwal) from Delhi has come there (Ayodhya) today. I would also like to tell him that the people of Delhi gave him opportunities for many years, but he gave nothing to Delhi except corruption... If the same justice that the double-engine BJP government did with Ayodhya is done by the Aam Aadmi Party with Delhi, then Delhi too would shine just like Ayodhya Dham is shining," he said.

'Truth will emerge through investigation'

Reiterating the government's stand on the probe, CM Adityanath said the truth would emerge through the investigation and appealed to those making allegations to cooperate with the SIT. "The government had stated from day one that the absolute truth would be brought to light. I reiterate: do not put the devotees of Ram to the test, do not trifle with their faith; if you have proof, present the evidence to the SIT," he said.

CM warns against disturbing communal harmony

Referring to Muharram and the law and order situation in the state, the Chief Minister said peace prevailed across Uttar Pradesh and warned of strict action against anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony. "Today is Muharram; there is no sign of any disturbance anywhere, and no processions involving weapons are taking place. No one can create chaos in this festive atmosphere; if anyone does, they will face consequences that will haunt seven generations. I had stated during my visit to Ayodhya on June 19th that public faith must not be trifled with."

FIR registered in alleged embezzlement case

The UP CM's remarks came after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)