Congress leader Pawan Khera targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his birthday, posting a list of deceased NEET aspirants in response to PM Modi's wishes, amid the ongoing controversy over competitive exams and student deaths.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday wishes on X with a post listing the names of several deceased NEET aspirants.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to the Union Minister on X. PM Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Khera's Grim Birthday Wish Lists Deceased Students

Responding to the Prime Minister's post, Khera wrote, "Dear Dharmendra Uncle, Happy Birthday. You turn 57 today. We couldn't even reach half your age."

The names mentioned in Khera's post were Late Ritik Mishra, Late Anshika Pandey, Late Bhagyashree, Late Umesh Mali, Late Riya Kumari Thapa, Late Anukeerthana, Late Rima Begum, Late Siddharth Hegde, Late Pradeep Meghwal, Late Shivani Yadav, Late Renu Meena, Late Akansha, Late Kahan Patel, and Late Maithili Sonwane. Dear Dharmendra Uncle,@dpradhanbjp Happy Birthday. You turn 57 today. We couldn't even reach half your age. Yours, Late Ritik Mishra Late Anshika Pandey Late Bhagyashree Late Umesh Mali Late Riya Kumari Thapa Late Anukeerthana Late Rima Begum Late Siddharth Hegde Late Pradeep… https://t.co/t5km7BLUOP — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) June 26, 2026

The Congress leader's post came against the backdrop of recent reports of student deaths, including those of NEET aspirants, with the Opposition continuing to target the Centre over issues related to competitive examinations.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt of Arrogance

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of insulting students and demanding that he apologise to the country's youth and resign from his post.

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi alleged that the Centre had become arrogant and was now targeting students who were raising concerns over their rights, fair examinations and employment prospects.

"Drowned in the arrogance of power, the Modi government has now reached a point where the Education Minister is calling students--who are merely demanding their rights, fair examinations, and a secure future 'terrorists'," he wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that repeated examination paper leaks and failures in the education system had adversely impacted the future of millions of students across the country.

"Just think about it--the one whose failures led to so many paper leaks, under whose rule 20 children lost their lives, who has pushed the futures of millions of youth into darkness--is today labelling the suffering children and those raising their voices as "terrorists." But this is nothing new: Farmers, the nation's food providers, were called "professional agitators and parasites." Those who ask questions were branded "Anti-National." And now, the youth are being called 'terrorists," he said.

On June 21, the high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad, even as the process remained under the shadow of the paper leak controversy. (ANI)