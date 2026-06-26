VHP President Alok Kumar expressed satisfaction with the swift SIT probe and FIR registration in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The UP government has also assured strict action against the guilty, with several individuals named.

VHP Satisfied With Swift Action

Vishva Hindu Parishad's International President Alok Kumar stated on Friday that he is satisfied with the progress of the investigation regarding the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He noted that the timely formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the subsequent registration of an FIR against the accused demonstrate a transparent and swift response to the allegations. Speaking to ANI, Alok Kumar addressed the swift action taken by the temple trust, emphasising that the authorities acted promptly as soon as the names of the individuals involved were identified. He said, "I am satisfied that immediately after the allegations were made, a demand was raised for the formation of an SIT, which was done by the Trust itself. The day names of the accused were known, and an FIR was registered against them."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

UP Govt Vows Strict Action, BJP Slams Opposition

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case. Speaking to ANI, Pathak added that the government has taken the entire matter seriously and an FIR has already been registered. "The government has taken the entire matter seriously. An FIR has been registered. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," he said.

Reacting to the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Sharma criticised the Opposition and asserted that they have "no issues left". Speaking to ANI, he said, "... Even before the opposition could have said what they are saying, the trust itself filed its own FIR. An SIT was formed. Eight people were arrested... The opposition has no issues left. There couldn't have been a fairer and more transparent action than what the government is carrying out."

FIR Lodged, SIT Formed to Probe Allegations

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir .

Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)