Following an ammonia gas leak at a Tiruvallur factory that killed 5 women, CM Vijay has ordered a statewide review of hazardous industries. The govt will provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to victims' families and cover medical/funeral expenses.

Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister J Mohamed Parvez on Monday made a statement under Rule 110 of the state Legislative Assembly, highlighting that Chief Minister Vijay has ordered a statewide review of hazardous industries following a tragic accident at a private seafood processing factory in Tiruvallur district. Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly allows any minister, including the Chief Minister, in the state government, to make a statement or announce a scheme for the people. However, the rule doesn't allow the opposition to comment on the same.

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Details of the Tragic Accident

This comes after an ammonia gas leak occurred at a seafood processing factory in Tiruvallur's Kannigaiper village, triggered by a faulty valve. The incident affected 74 employees (70 women and 4 men), resulting in five fatalities among the female workers.

Currently, 69 survivors are receiving medical care: 15 in government hospitals, 27 in private ICUs under close monitoring, and 27 receiving regular treatment.

CM Announces Relief and Orders Probe

According to Parvez's statement, the Chief Minister has directed that all those undergoing treatment be provided with the best possible medical care and was deeply saddened to learn that five women tragically lost their lives in the accident. He has conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to their families and has ordered the immediate disbursement of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the bereaved families.

According to Parvez's statement, the Chief Minister has ordered the immediate constitution of a committee to inspect and review hazardous industries across the State to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. Based on these directions, prompt action is already being undertaken. He has also announced that the state government will bear the expenses of transporting the bodies to their native states and conducting the final rites. Furthermore, the CM has directed that intensive medical treatment be provided to all those admitted to hospitals following the incident.

The Chief Minister has also instructed that the benefits due under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the Provident Fund (PF) be provided immediately to the workers who lost their lives or were affected by the accident.

With regard to the accident, CM Vijay has directed the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Director of Public Health, and the Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours and a comprehensive investigation report within three days.

Opposition Demands Discussion

During the Assembly session, DMK and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLAs had urged the Speaker to take up the Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak incident for detailed discussion during the ongoing session, seeking accountability and a comprehensive report on the safety lapse, while All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs on Monday staged a walkout after claiming that they were not permitted to raise issues during the Zero Hour. (ANI)