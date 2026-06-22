TMC MP Saugata Roy slammed the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government, alleging its promise to pay Dearness Allowance (DA) at Central rates remains unfulfilled despite a recent hike. He also criticised the government's other proposals.

TMC slams 'unfulfilled' DA promise

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Monday attacked the Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government over its dearness allowance (DA) commitments, alleging that the promise of paying DA at Central government rates remains unfulfilled.

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Speaking to ANI about the West Bengal budget, Roy said the government had announced parity with Central DA rates, but the gap continues to persist. "The govt promised to pay DA (Dearness Allowance) as per the Central rate, but it has only been increased by 22%. There is still a difference of 22%. Hence, the promise was not fulfilled. Other proposals will take time to bear fruit, which won't have any immediate impact. Apart from increasing DA, no other promise was kept," he told ANI.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's other announcements, Roy added that most proposals would take time to show results and would not have any immediate impact. The remarks come after State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Monday presented the budget for the first-ever BJP government in the state for the Financial Year 2026-27. The Budget provides a net allocation of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore for the financial year 2026-27 in West Bengal. The BJP government in West Bengal announced a new greenfield airport near Kalyani, presenting its first budget in the Legislative Assembly.

Controversy over renaming Suhrawardy Avenue

Separately, reacting to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's decision to rename Suhrawardy Avenue as Gopal Mukherjee Road, the TMC MP said that the Bengal CM lack the basic knowledge of history. Referring to the controversy, he told ANI, "Suhrawardy was the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calcutta. He was an eminent doctor and had no connection with the riots. They lack the basic knowledge of history that the CM of Bengal during the riot was some other Suhrawardy (Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy)..."

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Adhikari lauded the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for renaming Suhrawardy Avenue, while slamming Dr Hassan Suhrawardy's nephew, Huseyn Suhrawardy's role in violence in Kolkata (then Calcutta) during the Muslim League's call for Direct Action Day in 1946.

Adhikari wrote on X, "I commend the historic decision taken by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, yesterday, on the solemn occasion of Paschimbanga Divas, which would be instrumental in rectifying a historical wrong. Suhrawardy Avenue will now be renamed as Gopal Mukherjee Road."

"For decades, a major artery of our City bore the name of someone who wilfully misused state power as a weapon, orchestrating the massacre of innocent citizens for sheer political gain. By renaming it after Shri Gopal Mukherjee, the fearless soul who stepped up as a protector-in-chief to defend and save thousands of innocent lives, finally, the restoration of historical justice will be achieved by honouring a true guardian and saviour. It's time, West Bengal remembers, corrects and honours the Real Heroes," the CM added. (ANI)