Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals killed, one security personnel dead in encounter in Abujhmad area

At least eight Naxalites have been killed in an operation launched by security personnel in the hilly forest area of Abhujmad in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Saturday. One jawan died in the line of duty while two others were injured, police said.

An official stated that the shootout started this morning in the Abhujmad jungle as a combined team of security officers from four districts—Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, and Kondagaon—was conducting an anti-Naxal operation. The exchange of fire is still underway, he added.

The operation involving the personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts, Special Task Force (STF) and the 53rd battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched on June 12, he said.

Abujhmarh is a hilly, forest area which falls in the Narayanpur, Bijapur district and Dantewada districts. Geographically isolated and largely inaccessible, the area is considered to be a hotbed of Maoists' activities.

This comes days after security forces killed six Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Those killed carried a total bounty of Rs 38 lakh. The operation was the biggest attack by security forces on People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company no. 6, which is considered a pillar of the attacking force of the Maoists.

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P, "the operation involving separate teams of security personnel was launched late night on June 6 on the border of Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Bastar districts based on inputs about the presence of Maoists of PLGA military company no. 6 and east Bastar division formations," he told.

