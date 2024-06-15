Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals killed, one security personnel dead in encounter in Abujhmad area

    The gunfight which broke out this morning in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts - Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon - was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

    Chhattisgarh many Naxals killed security personnel dead in encounter in Abujhmad area gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    At least eight Naxalites have been killed in an operation launched by security personnel in the hilly forest area of Abhujmad in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Saturday. One jawan died in the line of duty while two others were injured, police said.

    An official stated that the shootout started this morning in the Abhujmad jungle as a combined team of security officers from four districts—Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, and Kondagaon—was conducting an anti-Naxal operation. The exchange of fire is still underway, he added.

    The operation involving the personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts, Special Task Force (STF) and the 53rd battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched on June 12, he said.

    Abujhmarh is a hilly, forest area which falls in the Narayanpur, Bijapur district and Dantewada districts. Geographically isolated and largely inaccessible, the area is considered to be a hotbed of Maoists' activities.

    This comes days after security forces killed six Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Those killed carried a total bounty of Rs 38 lakh. The operation was the biggest attack by security forces on People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company no. 6, which is considered a pillar of the attacking force of the Maoists.

    According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P, "the operation involving separate teams of security personnel was launched late night on June 6 on the border of Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Bastar districts based on inputs about the presence of Maoists of PLGA military company no. 6 and east Bastar division formations," he told.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 1:24 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Only 2 out of 12 smart roads completed in Thiruvananthapuram; PWD Minister's promise falls short anr

    Kerala: Only 2 out of 12 smart roads completed in Thiruvananthapuram; PWD minister's promise falls short

    Semiconductor sector vital for India's strategy Kumaraswamy clarifies misquote on US firm getting subsidy snt

    'Semiconductor sector vital for India's strategy': Kumaraswamy clarifies misquote on US firm getting subsidy

    Keralites injured in Kuwait fire tragedy now safe, funeral of four today anr

    Keralites injured in Kuwait fire tragedy now safe, funeral of four today

    Hello from the Melodi team Italian PM Meloni, PM Modi's cheerful selfie video sets Internet abuzz (WATCH) snt

    'Hello from the Melodi team': Italian PM Meloni, PM Modi's cheerful selfie video sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

    Melodi moment at G7 Summit: Italian PM Meloni clicks yet another selfie with PM Modi; photo goes viral gcw

    Melodi moment at G7 Summit: Italian PM Meloni clicks yet another selfie with PM Modi; photo goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Only 2 out of 12 smart roads completed in Thiruvananthapuram; PWD Minister's promise falls short anr

    Kerala: Only 2 out of 12 smart roads completed in Thiruvananthapuram; PWD minister's promise falls short

    Semiconductor sector vital for India's strategy Kumaraswamy clarifies misquote on US firm getting subsidy snt

    'Semiconductor sector vital for India's strategy': Kumaraswamy clarifies misquote on US firm getting subsidy

    Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY and 'horrifying' terrorist attack in Jammu RBA

    Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY terrorist attack in Jammu

    Punch to Exter: 5 most affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh gcw

    Punch to Exter: 5 most affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh

    Keralites injured in Kuwait fire tragedy now safe, funeral of four today anr

    Keralites injured in Kuwait fire tragedy now safe, funeral of four today

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon