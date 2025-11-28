Cyclone Ditwah is intensifying and nearing the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh, with landfall expected on November 30.
Cyclone Ditwah is now moving steadily along the Sri Lankan coastline and inching closer to the Bay of Bengal, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red and orange alerts for several districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh. The system is expected to make landfall on November 30, bringing intense rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to large parts of the eastern coast.
Cyclone Strengthens as It Tracks Towards Bay of Bengal
According to IMD, Cyclone Ditwah has been steadily intensifying over the past 24 hours. As it moves north-northwest, the storm is likely to enter the southwest Bay of Bengal early on November 30—close to the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh.
Officials have urged people in coastal belts to stay updated, as conditions may worsen quickly depending on the cyclone's speed and movement. Fishermen have been specifically advised to stay away from the sea until further notice.
Districts Under Red Alert
A Red Alert, the highest level of weather warning, has been issued for districts expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall.
Friday:
- Nagapattinam
- Thanjavur
- Tiruvarur
- Pudukkottai
Saturday:
- Tiruvarur
- Nagapattinam
- Mayiladuthurai
- Cuddalore
- Villuppuram
- Chengalpattu
- Puducherry
- Karaikal
Orange Alerts Issued for Several Regions
Several other districts are also bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the IMD issuing Orange Alerts.
Friday: Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Karaikal
Saturday: Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai
Sunday: Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet
Rainfall Forecast: What to Expect
Friday, November 28
Residents of South Tamil Nadu may experience light to moderate rain, while parts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also get showers.
Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Karaikal.
Isolated heavy rain may hit Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Perambalur, Cuddalore and Puducherry.
Saturday, November 29
Rainfall will intensify and spread widely across Tamil Nadu.
Northern districts like Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram and Chengalpattu are likely to see extremely heavy spells.
Heavy to very heavy rain may affect Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai.
Several western districts including Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Karur and Namakkal may get isolated heavy showers.
Chennai Weather: Cloudy Skies and Intermittent Rain
Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day with chances of light to moderate rain, especially in the evening.
- Maximum temperature: around 30°C
- Minimum temperature: 25–26°C
Thunderstorms and lightning may occur at a few places.
IMD's Warning to Fishermen
The IMD has strongly advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until December 1.
This includes:
- Southwest Bay of Bengal
- Gulf of Mannar
- Comorin region
- Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast
Those already at sea have been urged to return immediately due to rapidly deteriorating conditions.