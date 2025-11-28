- Home
Ditwah cyclone: Another cyclone is rushing towards Andhra Pradesh. This cyclone, which is already causing havoc in Sri Lanka, is now heading towards AP. Let's find out which areas will be affected by it.
Heavy damage in Sri Lanka
Cyclone Ditwah caused massive destruction in Sri Lanka. Heavy rains led to 50 deaths, with 25 people still missing. Government offices and schools were closed due to the severe conditions.
Transportation services completely disrupted
Flights faced difficulties landing at Colombo airport. It was decided to divert flights to Thiruvananthapuram or Kochi if necessary. National parks were closed. Many roads were damaged.
Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra coasts
Concerns rise in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, and Puducherry as the cyclone strengthens. A red alert is in 4 districts, with an orange alert in 6. Water is being released from reservoirs.
Threat to Andhra coast – Weather department warning
The weather department warns of strong winds. Experts say it may head towards Nellore and Bapatla. Officials warn of rough seas and high waves, urging fishermen to be cautious.
These districts will be most affected
Nellore, Bapatla, and Ongole coastal areas are expected to be hit first. A sudden rainfall increase and flooding are likely. Fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea.
