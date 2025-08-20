A 48-year-old man was brutally mauled to death by his neighbour’s pet pitbull in Jafferkhanpet in Chennai. The dog then turned on its owner when she tried to restrain it.

In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old man was brutally mauled to death by his neighbour’s pet pitbull in Jafferkhanpet in Chennai. The dog then turned on its owner when she tried to restrain it. The victim, T Karunakaran, a resident of VSM Garden Street, was returning home from work when he was attacked. Police said the pitbull, held on a leash by its owner H Poongodi suddenly broke free and pounced on him with force, Poongodi herself fell victim to its bite when she tried to restrain it.

Panic gripped the neighbourhood as horrified residents tried to intervene. They eventually managed to pull the dog away, but by then Karunakaran had suffered grievous injuries and severe blood loss. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, Poongodi is currently undergoing treatment at KK Nagar ESI Government Hospital.

Police confirmed that the pitbull has since been captured and placed under observation at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre in Kannammapet. Kodambakkam zonal officials of the Chennai Corporation are overseeing the case.

The Kumaran Nagar police have registered a case of negligence against the owner, with investigations currently underway.

The incident marks second pitbull attack in Chennai in recent weeks. Earlier, a seven-year-old girl in Tondiarpet was mauled by her neighbour’s pet pitbull, sparking concerns over the menace posed by the breed in residential areas.