In Koppal, Karnataka, a stray dog attacked students, teachers, and villagers in Talakal village, injuring over 10 people. Victims received first aid and rabies vaccinations, while villagers demand urgent action from the Gram Panchayat.

Koppal: Panic gripped Talakal village, Koppal district, Karnataka, when a stray dog suddenly entered a local school and attacked students, teachers, and others present on the premises. The unexpected assault left more than 10 people injured, some of whom required hospitalisation. The incident has shaken the entire village, raising concerns about safety in schools and the growing issue of stray dogs in rural areas.

More Than 10 Injured, Some Hospitalised

The victims of the attack were immediately provided first aid at a local hospital, with some later admitted to Koppal District Hospital for further treatment. Medical staff also administered rabies vaccinations as a precautionary measure.

Stray Dog Roaming Village Since Yesterday

According to villagers, the dog had been wandering around Talakal village since the previous day. It targeted children playing on the school grounds and also attacked teachers, creating widespread fear among the villagers, including the elderly and young children.

Rising Concern Over Stray Dog Attacks

While cases of stray dog attacks have recently increased in cities, this incident highlights that such attacks are now spreading to rural areas as well. The growing threat has sparked alarm among residents, especially parents concerned for their children’s safety.

Villagers Outraged Against Gram Panchayat

The villagers have expressed strong outrage against the Gram Panchayat, accusing it of failing to control the stray dog population. They demanded immediate action to prevent such attacks in the future. Many children are now reluctant to attend school, and the village remains tense following the incident.