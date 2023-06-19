Chennai rains: Heaviest downpour in June in nearly 3 decades; Schools closed today (WATCH)

Following intense rainfall, a directive has been issued to close all schools on June 19, 2023. This closure applies not only to schools in Chennai but also to those in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet.

Schools have been shut down in Chennai and Tiruvallur following heavy rains witnessed in the last 24 hours. According to the Regional Meteorological Department in Chennai, moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu in the first half of the day.

At least 10 flights to Chennai were diverted to Bengaluru due to the heavy rains. The flights that were unable to land in Chennai include flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London, Sharjah and Singapore.

Flights from Chennai to nine destinations including Delhi, Andaman, Dubai and London will take off late, airport authorities informed.

The Met department has warned that the heavy rains could result in waterlogging in low-lying areas, falling of tree branches, traffic blockades and minor damage to structures. Besides, there could also be an increase in water levels in rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

Record rain in Chennai

Weather experts are surprised by the record level of rain in June.

Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John said, "After 27 years (since the historic 1996), Chennai has declared a school holiday in June. June month normal is just 55 mm for Chennai, some places have got 3 times of that in a single day in less than 6 hours."

