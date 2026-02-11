Chennai residents will face a planned power outage on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm. TANGEDCO is conducting scheduled maintenance to strengthen infrastructure and improve network reliability.

Chennai residents should brace for a temporary disruption in power supply on Wednesday (February 11, 2026) as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) carries out scheduled maintenance work across several parts of the city. The planned shutdown, officials say, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure and ensure a more reliable electricity network.

Power Cut Timings

The outage is scheduled to begin at 9 am and will last for about five hours, with supply expected to be restored by 2 pm. However, authorities have noted that electricity may return earlier if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule.

Why the Outage Is Necessary

TANGEDCO officials explained that the shutdown is part of routine maintenance aimed at preventing unexpected breakdowns in the future. The work will involve inspection and servicing of electrical lines, transformers and substations. Such preventive measures are considered essential to improve load management and minimise unplanned outages, especially during peak demand periods.

Areas Likely to Be Affected

More than 50 localities are expected to be impacted by the power cut, particularly in Nanganallur and Royapuram, along with nearby neighbourhoods.

In Nanganallur, areas including Sheela Nagar, AGS Colony, Balaji Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Sadhasivam Nagar and several residential streets such as Mullai Street, Yamunai Street, Vaigai Street, Pillayar Koil Street and surrounding lanes will face the shutdown.

In Royapuram, the affected zones include MC Road, Cemetery Road, PV Temple Road, Kalmandapam Road, Amman Kovil Street (1st to 8th Streets), Venkatesan Streets, Rajagopal Street, Bhajanai Kovil Street, Selva Vinayagar Kovil Street, Valluvan Street and adjoining areas.

Advisory for Residents

Authorities have urged residents to plan their day accordingly. People are advised to charge mobile phones, laptops and other essential devices in advance and complete power-dependent chores such as cooking, washing or ironing before the outage begins.

TANGEDCO has also recommended switching off electrical appliances during the shutdown to avoid possible damage from voltage fluctuations when power supply resumes.