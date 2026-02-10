The scale of the guest list turned the wedding into more than a personal celebration. It became a meeting point of politics, cinema and business. Visuals showed:

Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting M.K. Stalin warmly

Vijay interacting with guests and posing for selfies with fans

Senior leaders and film personalities present at the same venue

Such rare public appearances together naturally sparked curiosity and discussion online. The event highlighted how social and family occasions in influential families often become major public moments.

Vijay’s presence and the Jana Nayagan row

Actor-politician Vijay attending the wedding added another layer of attention. His appearance came at a time when his film Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is facing a certification issue.

The film was originally planned for release on January 9 but is currently awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Madras High Court had earlier set aside a direction related to certification and sent the matter back to a lower bench. So far:

Neither the producers, KVN Productions, nor the CBFC have issued public statements

The CBFC has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court

The film may go to a revising committee

The board has told the court that the film contains violence, religious elements and army-related scenes that require expert review. The project is widely believed to be Vijay’s last film before he formally steps into active politics ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Because of this ongoing row, Vijay’s public appearance at the wedding quickly went viral.