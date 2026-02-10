- Home
Sahil Reddy, son of Y.S. Sunil Reddy and nephew of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, married Vedika on February 7, 2026, at Chennai’s Leela Palace. Educated in Chennai and the US, he is Founder and CEO of Bubbl.cards.
Who is Sahil Reddy?
Sahil Reddy has recently come into the public spotlight after his grand wedding in Chennai drew some of the biggest names from politics, cinema and business. While the event was a private family celebration, the guest list and viral photos quickly made people curious about who he is and why his wedding became such a widely discussed occasion.
Sahil Reddy is known as a young entrepreneur from a well-connected political family. He is the son of Y.S. Sunil Reddy, who is part of the extended family of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Because of these strong family links, Sahil belongs to a circle that has influence in both political and business spaces.
The wedding that drew national attention
Sahil Reddy married Vedika in a grand ceremony held on February 7, 2026, at the luxury Leela Palace Hotel in Chennai. The wedding quickly became a major talking point on social media after pictures and videos from the event went viral.
Powerful personalities at the high-profile wedding
The function was not just a family gathering. It turned into a high-profile event because several powerful personalities were present under one roof. Among those seen at the wedding were:
- Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)
- YSR Congress Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
- Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
- Actor Suriya
Images of these leaders greeting each other warmly created a buzz online. Many people began asking whose wedding could bring together such a mix of political leaders, film stars and business figures.
Sahil Reddy's family background and political connections
To understand Sahil Reddy’s profile, it is important to look at his family roots.
His father, Y.S. Sunil Reddy, is the son of the late Y.S. George Reddy. George Reddy was the brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who remains a very influential political figure in the state’s history.
Because of this family line:
- Sunil Reddy is a cousin of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Sahil Reddy is therefore Jagan Mohan Reddy’s nephew
Over the years, Sunil Reddy has been seen as a close associate and trusted person within the family network. He has reportedly played behind-the-scenes roles in business coordination and political support during important phases, including the period around Jagan’s Odarpu Yatra.
These links explain why senior political leaders attended the wedding and why the event received such wide attention.
Education and global exposure
Sahil Reddy represents a younger generation from this influential family. His education shows a mix of Indian and international exposure.
He studied in Chennai at Sishya School, which is known for its strong academic environment. Later, he moved to the United States for higher studies. He completed a BBA in Entrepreneurship from DePaul University.
This academic background helped shape his interest in business and technology. People who know his professional journey say he has been keen on building ventures connected to modern digital tools.
Work in business and technology
At present, Sahil Reddy is the Founder and CEO of Bubbl.cards, a Chennai-based tech venture. The company is part of the growing digital networking and business solutions space.
Before starting his own venture, he also worked as a social media manager in the commercial real estate sector. This experience gave him exposure to marketing, branding and digital communication.
Because of his work, Sahil is considered well-connected in business and social circles in Chennai and beyond. Many observers describe him as part of a new generation of entrepreneurs who combine family legacy with modern business ideas.
Why the wedding became a high-profile event
The scale of the guest list turned the wedding into more than a personal celebration. It became a meeting point of politics, cinema and business. Visuals showed:
- Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting M.K. Stalin warmly
- Vijay interacting with guests and posing for selfies with fans
- Senior leaders and film personalities present at the same venue
Such rare public appearances together naturally sparked curiosity and discussion online. The event highlighted how social and family occasions in influential families often become major public moments.
Vijay’s presence and the Jana Nayagan row
Actor-politician Vijay attending the wedding added another layer of attention. His appearance came at a time when his film Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is facing a certification issue.
The film was originally planned for release on January 9 but is currently awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Madras High Court had earlier set aside a direction related to certification and sent the matter back to a lower bench. So far:
Neither the producers, KVN Productions, nor the CBFC have issued public statements
The CBFC has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court
The film may go to a revising committee
The board has told the court that the film contains violence, religious elements and army-related scenes that require expert review. The project is widely believed to be Vijay’s last film before he formally steps into active politics ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Because of this ongoing row, Vijay’s public appearance at the wedding quickly went viral.
A younger face from a powerful family network
Sahil Reddy’s profile shows how family legacy, education and business ambition can come together. While he is not a politician, his close links to one of Andhra Pradesh’s most influential political families naturally place him in public attention.
At the same time, his work as a startup founder reflects a shift towards technology and entrepreneurship among younger members of established political families.
The Chennai wedding brought these layers together, family, politics, cinema and business, all in one setting.
