Emphasising the importance of traditional nutrition for sustainable health, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday flagged off the 'Run for Rice - Pazhaya Soru Marathon 2026' at Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai. The awareness marathon aimed to highlight the nutritional and cultural significance of pazhaya soru (overnight-soaked rice), a traditional Tamil dish known for its probiotic properties and health benefits. The event underscored the relevance of age-old food habits in promoting modern lifestyle wellness and preventive healthcare.

A Staple Superfood Revisited

Historically, pazhaya soru was a staple breakfast for farmers, labourers, and warriors, providing sustained energy even under harsh climatic conditions. Rich in probiotics, easily digestible, and naturally cooling to the body, the food is now being recognised once again as an affordable and powerful superfood aligned with modern preventive healthcare practices.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, over 1,000 participants took part in the event. The participants were united by the message, "Run for Health, Run for Tradition."

Minister's Vision for Healthier Choices

During the event, the state Health Minister noted that Pazhaya soru is now being served for breakfast at several star hotels across Tamil Nadu and even abroad. He expressed his hope that the marathon would serve as a catalyst to drive healthier food choices, specifically those rooted in the traditional dietary wisdom of Tamil Nadu. "The marathon was organised to create widespread awareness about the greatness and health benefits of pazhaya soru. More than 1,000 doctors and medical college students, along with leading medical professionals, participated to promote public awareness. Pazhaya soru is now served for breakfast at several star hotels in Tamil Nadu and abroad. I hope this awareness generated by the marathon reaches the general public at scale and contributes to healthier food choices rooted in Tamil Nadu's traditional dietary wisdom," Subramanian told reporters.

Organisers and Dignitaries

The marathon was jointly organised by the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation and the Department of Regenerative Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College. Several senior health officials participated in the event, including Additional Chief Secretary (Health) P. Senthil Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu, Dr. M.G.R. Medical University K. Narayanasamy; Director of National Health Mission Arun Thamburaj, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project Vineeth, Director of Medical Education Sugandhi Rajakumari; Dean of Government Stanley Medical College A.Aravind; and Jeswanth, who is the director of the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation, Government Stanley Medical College. (ANI)