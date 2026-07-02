Pune Police took accused Siya Goyal to the spot where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary allegedly rehearsed the murder of Ketan Agarwal. Cops also recovered clothes she wore on the day of the incident. The co-accused was earlier taken to the fort.

Accused taken to crime rehearsal spot

Pune Rural Police on Thursday morning took accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed the plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort. The police also recovered from the residence of Siya Goyal, her clothes that she had worn on the day of the incident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, accused Siya Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, said that the police did not ask him anything when they visited their house today. He added that the officials remained at the residence for 30-45 minutes. "The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything," he said.

Crime scene reconstructed with dummy

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pune Police took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded.

After the crime reconstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural, Shubham Kumar, said that the dummy was designed as per the weight of the deceased. "We took Chetan Chaudhary for the scene reconstruction, and he told us about the sequence of events of that day. Investigation is underway. The dummy was designed according to the weight of Ketan," he said. The crime scene reconstruction for the other accused, Siya Goyal, was completed earlier.

Case update and background

Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, following which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agrawal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage.

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the case and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.

Meanwhile, accused Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and remain in police custody till July 3 as the investigation continues. (ANI)