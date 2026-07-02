CPI(M) MP P Sandosh Kumar called the Ram Mandir donation case a matter of faith, not just politics. He demanded PM Modi answer questions on the alleged misuse of funds contributed by millions of devotees for the temple construction in Ayodhya.

CPI(M) MP Demands PM's Response on Alleged Misuse of Funds

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar on Thursday said the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case was not merely a political issue but one concerning the faith of millions of devotees, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to questions surrounding the alleged misuse of donations collected for the temple.

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Speaking to ANI, Kumar alleged that devotees from across India and abroad had contributed generously towards the construction of the Ram Mandir and sought transparency regarding the funds and valuables donated. "It is not only the opposition political parties, it is the feeling of the entire nation, especially the entire Ram Bhaktas in this country. Our country is known for its believers, and thousands of believers are there, and they all generously contributed to the construction of Ram Mandir. They live in India, they live abroad, and they all had contributed immensely," Kumar said.

Questioning the handling of the donations, he added, "The first question is, what about the money collected for the construction of Ram Mandir? According to one source, it is Rs 2,000 crore, and according to the guy who created the app, it is more than Rs 4,500 crore. So how did they misuse this much of an amount? And where are the silvers? Where are the diamonds?... This is a gross misuse of the faith of millions of Indians, and the Prime Minister should answer this question."

Calling the controversy a matter of public faith, Kumar further alleged that it was "not only a political question between the opposition and the ruling party; it is the ruling party versus the entire nation."

Legal Action and Widening Probe

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Police on Thursday registered a complaint filed by the Faizabad Bar Association in connection with the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Faizabad Bar Association President Kalika Prasad Mishra said a complaint had been registered against four individuals after lawyers staged a protest and attempted to march to the Ram Janmabhoomi police station seeking legal action.

The investigation into the alleged financial irregularities has continued to widen. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its probe and examine all aspects of the case.

The controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25. Subsequently, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the controversy, while police have recorded statements from key individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)