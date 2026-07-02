Several former AIADMK ministers and MLAs have defected to Vijay's TVK in Mahabalipuram, signalling a major political shift. The move drew praise from new entrants and a 'washing machine' jibe from DMK's Kanimozhi over political opportunism.

Several MLAs and party cadres who had recently resigned from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday formally joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Mahabalipuram. The joining ceremony was held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram, where senior leaders from the AIADMK defected to TVK, marking a significant political shift in Tamil Nadu.

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Key Leaders Defect from AIADMK

Those who joined TVK include former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar, M R Vijayabaskar, MSM Anandan and Valarmathi. Several district secretaries also joined the party, including Pudukottai district secretary Vairamuthu, Perambalur district secretary Ilamai Tamizhselvan, Orathanadu district secretary Sekar, and former Tiruchirappalli Deputy Mayor Srinivasan. Former MLAs who joined TVK include Manraj (Srivilliputhur), Ramkumar (Kumbakonam), Rajavarman (Tiruchuli), Sadhan Prabhakar (Paramakudi), Thirugnanasambandam (Peravurani), Sundararajan (Sankagiri) and Ramachandran (Sivaganga).

Sengottiyan Slams AIADMK, Praises TVK Leader

Speaking at the joining event Tamil Nadu Minister and former AIADMK stalwart Sengottiyan sais," When I was thrown out of my party our leader made me as minister now. He is a way for those who have no way and path. He is a great leader. You (AIADMK cadres ) all were felt bad when AIADMK tried to make an alliance with DMK, the enemy of AIADMK. There is no betrayal here but it's there ( AIADMK ). You all have come where a great leadership is there. Our leader is a permanent CM. "

DMK Takes 'Washing Machine' Jibe

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi took a dig at political developments in Tamil Nadu, referring to what she described as a "washing machine" model of politics being adopted in the state. In a post on X, she drew parallels with political strategies used earlier in northern India and questioned whether similar trends were now emerging in Tamil Nadu. "I heard that a 'washing machine' of the kind the BJP used to employ in the North has now arrived in Tamil Nadu too. They say this new Tamil Nadu model machine can even wash away gutka stains... Is that true?" she said.

TVK's Rise and Future Prospects

With this development, TVK is expected to witness a notable political boost as experienced leaders from a major regional party join its ranks ahead of its next phase of organisational expansion.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Following the Victory, Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking the oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

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