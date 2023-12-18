Auto

Rs 1,132 crore road: Connecting India with Myanmar

This is one of the ambitious projects of the Central government.

Cost

The construction of Rs 1,132 crore road connecting India's Mizoram with Myanmar is in progress.

Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project

It is a cross-border road that is part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP).

Length

The 26-km road project will link south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district with Myanmar's Sittwe port.

What's the idea behind this project?

The project aims to establish a cargo transportation route from Kolkata port to the North Eastern states.

How does it work?

Cargo loaded at Kolkata port will be shipped to Sitwe port & then transported inland via the Kaladan River to the border with Mizoram & then it will continue by road to Mizoram.

Another Rs 20,000 crore project

This will connect Mizoram with Nagaland, Manipur in the north-east region and with the Myanmar international boundary.

The 373-km road project

The 373-km road project between Aizawl and Tuipang in the southern part of the state would be completed by June next year.

Mizoram's Lifeline

This connectivity will boost economy, trade and employment opportunities in the region.

