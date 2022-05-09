Character assassination claim: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife files complaint against Sena's Sanjay Raut

Medha Somaiya also requested the Senior Inspector to register an FIR against Raut under sections 503, 506, & 509 of the IPC.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's wife, Prof Dr Medha Kirit Somaiya, registered a complaint against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday, alleging that of making 'malicious and unwarranted statements' against the complainants in the media. Medha Somaiya registered the complaint at the Navghar Police Station, Mulund East, Mumbai.

Medha Somaiya also requested the Senior Inspector to register an FIR against Raut under sections 503, 506, & 509 of the IPC. She also alleged that the accused intended to 'criminally intimidate & threaten her with an attempt to indulge in her character assassination without any proof.'

About toilet scam

Last week, Medha Kirit Somaiya sent a defamation notice to Sanjay Raut, demanding an unconditional apology for his "false and defamatory" allegations. Medha Kirit Somaiya and the Yuva Pratishthan, a non-government organisation run by the Somaiya family, were allegedly implicated in a Rs 100 crore toilet fraud following Raut.

Last month the Sena MP stated that it's "hilarious" how Somaiya went from INS Vikrant to such high degrees of fraud, including committing a toilet ghotala. Raut added, "When I looked at the newspaper, I was amused how documents were put together. The specifics will be released soon. They run an NGO called Yuva Pratishthan, and the family is involved, and we have all of the bogus bills."

The Sena leader also compared Kirit Somaiya to Dawood Ibrahim, stating that just as the mafia don's remarks on scams in Maharashtra can't be accepted, neither can the words of "someone who committed the Vikrant (INS) fraud."

About character assassination

The BJP leader tweeted and informed that Medha Somaiya had filed a complaint against Sanjay Raut at Mulund East Police Station, seeking actions under IPC 503, 506, and 509 for character assignation charging Rs 100 crore in a toilet scam.

