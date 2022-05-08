Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saffron powerplay in Ayodhya: Thackerays to visit temple town to 'seek blessings'

    On November 24, 2018, and on March 7, 2020, Aaditya Thackeray visited Ayodhya along with Uddhav Thackeray. This will mark his third visit.

    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 10, confirms Sanjay Raut - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 8, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    In Maharashtra, Ayodhya is again at the centre of politics. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday stated that the environment minister Aaditya Thackeray would visit Ayodhya on June 10 with his party workers from across the country to seek blessing, as per reports. However, Thackeray's visit is not political, it's for their faith, and the preparation has begun in the city regarding the same, added Raut.  

    Son of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state's environment minister, Aaditya Thackeray's visit announcement was made days after his uncle and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray stated that he would visit Ayodhya to seek Lord Ram's blessings.

    Earlier, on November 24, 2018, and on March 7, 2020, Aaditya Thackeray visited Ayodhya along with Uddhav Thackeray. This will mark his third visit.

    Meantime, it remains to be seen whether the seers' welcomes for both leaders will be similar.

    Earlier, Ramesh Das, the head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, stated that Shiv Sena had abandoned the ideology of the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the party's founder. It is no longer a supporter of Hindutva. Instead, the party is pursuing a policy of Muslim appeasement.

    Sharad Sharma, the regional spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad based in Ayodhya, stated that Raj Thackeray's politics have recently shifted. His politics are no longer based on anti-North Indian rhetoric. He is filling the political void left by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra politics.

    In Ayodhya, everyone is welcome. Aaditya Thackeray is also welcome. However, Sharma added that Shiv Sena is no more the same as it used to be under the late Balasaheb Thackeray. 

    Raj Thackeray's MNS put up 'Chalo Ayodhya' posters in Mumbai on Monday, urging people to join him on his visit to Ayodhya on June 5.

    Also Read: Politician is responsible for the consequences: NCP's Sharad Pawar over hate speech

    Also Read: Former NCB director Wankhede moves Bombay HC against show-cause notice by caste scrutiny committee

    Also Read: MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP leader files plea in Allahabad High Court to open 20 rooms in Taj Mahal for hidden Hindu idols gcw

    Hindu idols at Taj Mahal? An appeal to dig into 'hidden chambers'

    Two cylinders then, now it's one at same price: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike - adt

    Congress' Rahul Gandhi does math on LPG price hike

    Khalistani flags put up at Himachal Pradesh assembly s gate CM says strict action against culprits gcw

    Khalistani flags put up at Himachal Pradesh assembly's gate, CM says strict action against culprits

    Cyclone Asani unlikely to make landfall Odisha West Bengal braces for storm gcw

    Cyclone Asani unlikely to make landfall; Odisha, West Bengal braces for storm

    Arvind Kejriwal is scared wanted Tajinder Bagga to join AAP claims BJP leader s father gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal is scared, wanted Tajinder Bagga to join AAP, claims BJP leader's father

    Recent Stories

    Mothers Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms snt

    Mother's Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp slams Tottenham Hotspur tactics as draw dents Liverpool title hopes-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp slams Tottenham's tactics as draw dents Liverpool's title hopes

    BJP leader files plea in Allahabad High Court to open 20 rooms in Taj Mahal for hidden Hindu idols gcw

    Hindu idols at Taj Mahal? An appeal to dig into 'hidden chambers'

    Two cylinders then, now it's one at same price: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike - adt

    Congress' Rahul Gandhi does math on LPG price hike

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick issues apology to Manchester United fans after routing by Brighton and Hove Albion-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick issues apology to Man United fans after routing by Brighton

    Recent Videos

    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon