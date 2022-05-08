Saffron powerplay in Ayodhya: Thackerays to visit temple town to 'seek blessings'

On November 24, 2018, and on March 7, 2020, Aaditya Thackeray visited Ayodhya along with Uddhav Thackeray. This will mark his third visit.

In Maharashtra, Ayodhya is again at the centre of politics. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday stated that the environment minister Aaditya Thackeray would visit Ayodhya on June 10 with his party workers from across the country to seek blessing, as per reports. However, Thackeray's visit is not political, it's for their faith, and the preparation has begun in the city regarding the same, added Raut.

Son of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state's environment minister, Aaditya Thackeray's visit announcement was made days after his uncle and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray stated that he would visit Ayodhya to seek Lord Ram's blessings.

Earlier, on November 24, 2018, and on March 7, 2020, Aaditya Thackeray visited Ayodhya along with Uddhav Thackeray. This will mark his third visit.

Meantime, it remains to be seen whether the seers' welcomes for both leaders will be similar.

Earlier, Ramesh Das, the head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, stated that Shiv Sena had abandoned the ideology of the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the party's founder. It is no longer a supporter of Hindutva. Instead, the party is pursuing a policy of Muslim appeasement.

Sharad Sharma, the regional spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad based in Ayodhya, stated that Raj Thackeray's politics have recently shifted. His politics are no longer based on anti-North Indian rhetoric. He is filling the political void left by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra politics.

In Ayodhya, everyone is welcome. Aaditya Thackeray is also welcome. However, Sharma added that Shiv Sena is no more the same as it used to be under the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray's MNS put up 'Chalo Ayodhya' posters in Mumbai on Monday, urging people to join him on his visit to Ayodhya on June 5.

Also Read: Politician is responsible for the consequences: NCP's Sharad Pawar over hate speech

Also Read: Former NCB director Wankhede moves Bombay HC against show-cause notice by caste scrutiny committee

Also Read: MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam