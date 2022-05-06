Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam

    BJP leader Ram Kadam stated that the judiciary has even said that the case of sedition on the Rana's is wrong.
     

    MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 6, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam has slammed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, stating that the state government should apologise to the MP-MLA, Rana couple. 

    As per the BJP leader, the sedition charges on the Rana couple were not justified from the very first day. He stated that the court also agreed with the same, it's a slap on the face of the MVA government. 

    After receiving bail, Amravati's independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were freed from prison on May 5. 

    The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police. The Rana's had stated that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

    Kadam stated that the judiciary has even said that the case of sedition on the Rana's is wrong. Has Maharashtra's government finally come to its senses? This isn't the first time the courts have made such a decision.

    Adding that these three-parties state government (Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP) have inflicted various atrocities on the people even in the past out of sheer arrogance. Are you the government or a factory that causes problems for people? He questioned. 

    The BJP leader stated that the state government would have to apologise to the Rana couple and their voters.

    Meanwhile, Navneet Rana has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital for back pain, body aches, and high blood pressure. She had previously been taken to the state-run JJ hospital for examinations.

    Also read: Mumbai CP shares video of MP-MLA Rana duo sipping tea inside Khar police station

    Also read: Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra's MP-MLP Rana duo to remain in jail till April 29

    Also read: Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA Rana couple moves to Bombay HC seeking cancellation of FIR against them

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
