A video showing a young man allegedly assaulting police personnel outside Kabirchaura Divisional Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has gone viral on social media.

A video showing a young man allegedly assaulting police personnel outside Kabirchaura Divisional Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place late on Tuesday night. According to reports, the man has been identified as Mukesh Yadav, a resident of Piyari. In the viral footage, he can be seen punching police personnel, triggering chaos outside the hospital premises.

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According to eyewitnesses, Mukesh first allegedly attacked the driver seated inside a police jeep. He then reportedly got into a physical altercation with a sub-inspector and a constable present at the scene.

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Police personnel who arrived at the spot managed to bring the man under control. Following the incident, his family members were informed.

During questioning, relatives told police that Mukesh is mentally unwell and has been undergoing treatment. They further claimed that he had been admitted to a de-addiction centre but recently escaped after allegedly breaking a lock and fleeing the facility.

Kotwali Station House Officer Daya Shankar Singh said the youth has been taken into custody and is undergoing a medical examination. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, and further action will be determined based on the medical report and findings of the inquiry.