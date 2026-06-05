A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Paithan tehsil, triggering outrage after disturbing CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Paithan tehsil, triggering outrage after disturbing CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online. According to reports, police have arrested two accused, but the main accused, a Shinde Sena corporator named in the case, remains absconding.

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The victim, identified as Anmol Ahire, was allegedly stabbed to death following a minor altercation among a group of youths near Renuka Apartments in the Indira Nagar area of Paithan at around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. When Anmol and his mother, Anusaya Ahire, arrived at the spot, the accused allegedly hurled casteist abuses at them.

Police say the main accused was holding grudge over an earlier dispute and allegedly attacked Anmol with a sharp weapon, repeatedly stabbing him in the chest and abdomen.

The teenager was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A newly surfaced CCTV footage purportedly capturing the murder has sent shockwaves across Paithan.

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Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, Devidas Shashikant Ahire, Paithan Police registered a murder case along with charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday afternoon. The FIR names Vikas Pandurang Pawar, Shinde Sena corporator and Municipal Council group leader Ishwar Bhausaheb Dagade, and a juvenile accused.

Police have arrested two of the accused, while corporator Ishwar Dagade is still on the run. Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest him.

Meanwhile, the victim's relatives refused to claim Anmol's body until the absconding accused was arrested. Family members and supporters staged protests outside Paithan Police Station for more than three hours before shifting their agitation to the Government Hospital, where they continued their demonstration for another four hours.

The protest was eventually called off after Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sunil Patil assured the family that strict action would be taken and efforts to apprehend the absconding accused were underway.