    Chandy Oommen expecting a historic win in Puthupally, LDF loses their historic seat in Ayarkunnam

    After two hours of counting, UDF's lead has crossed 20,000. Chandy Oommen's progress is far ahead of Jaick.C.Thomas, who shook Oommen Chandy in the last assembly elections.
     

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    Kottayam: UDF candidate Chandy Oommen's victory in the Puthupally by-election has created a huge wave. After two hours of counting, UDF's lead has crossed 20,000. Chandy Oommen's progress is far ahead Jaick C. Thomas, who shook Oommen Chandy in the last assembly elections. Meanwhile, the BJP is not even in the picture.

    In the last election, Oommen Chandy led this panchayat by a substantial margin of 1293 votes. However, even in the booths where Jaick was ahead in the previous election, this time Chandy Oommen is leading.

    The counting of votes is being conducted in 13 rounds, with each round representing different areas. Booths 1 to 23 are in Ayarkunnam, 24 to 28 in Manarkad, 29 to 40 in Akalakunnam, 41 to 47 in Chengalam East, 48 to 68 in Kooropada, 69 to 88 in Manarcadu, 89 to 115 in Pampady, 116 to 141 in Puthupally, 142 to 154 in Meenadam, 155 to 171 in Vakathanam, and 172 to 182 in Thotakkad. Notably, the Puthupally constituency comprises eight panchayats.
     

