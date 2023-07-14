India News

Chandrayaan-3 launch: Revisiting 7 iconic moon missions in the world

Image credits: Getty

1. Luna 2 - The First Impact

Launches in September 1959, the Soviet Union's Luna 2 became the first human-made object to reach the Moon's surface.

Image credits: Getty

2. Apollo 8 - Lunar Orbit and Earthrise

Apollo 8, launched in December 1968, saw astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and William Anders become the first humans to orbit the Moon.

Image credits: Getty

3. Apollo 11 - The First Lunar Landing

On July 20, 1969, NASA's Apollo program accomplished an extraordinary feat; Neil Armstrong & Buzz Aldrin became first humans to set foot on moon.

Image credits: Getty

4. Apollo 13 - Triumph Amidst Crisis

Apollo 13, launched in April 1970, encountered a life-threatening crisis when an oxygen tank exploded en route to the Moon.

Image credits: Getty

5. Chandrayaan-1 - India's Lunar Exploration

Launched in 2008, the mission discovered water molecules on the lunar surface, offering valuable insights into the Moon's geological history.

Image credits: Getty

6. Chang'e 3 - China's Lunar Rover

Launched in December 2013, the mission successfully landed the Chang'e 3 spacecraft on the Moon's surface, deploying the Yutu rover.

Image credits: Getty

7. Chandrayaan-2 - India's Lunar Ambitions

Launched in July 2019, it demonstrated India's commitment to space exploration despite the lander experiencing a technical glitch during its descent.

Image credits: Getty
