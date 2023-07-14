Chandrayaan-3 launch: Revisiting 7 iconic moon missions in the world

India News
Launches in September 1959, the Soviet Union's Luna 2 became the first human-made object to reach the Moon's surface.
Apollo 8, launched in December 1968, saw astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and William Anders become the first humans to orbit the Moon.
On July 20, 1969, NASA's Apollo program accomplished an extraordinary feat; Neil Armstrong & Buzz Aldrin became first humans to set foot on moon.
Apollo 13, launched in April 1970, encountered a life-threatening crisis when an oxygen tank exploded en route to the Moon.
Launched in 2008, the mission discovered water molecules on the lunar surface, offering valuable insights into the Moon's geological history.
Launched in December 2013, the mission successfully landed the Chang'e 3 spacecraft on the Moon's surface, deploying the Yutu rover.
Launched in July 2019, it demonstrated India's commitment to space exploration despite the lander experiencing a technical glitch during its descent.