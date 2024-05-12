Rajasthan weather update: IMD issues thunderstorms, rainfall alert in THESE districts for next 2 days

The IMD's alert comes as a precautionary measure for residents and authorities in the affected regions, urging preparedness and vigilance in the wake of expected adverse weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast warning of a rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms in several districts of Rajasthan on Sunday. According to a press release, the weather centre in Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in 27 districts across the state, including prominent regions like Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, and others. Additionally, IMD has cautioned about the possibility of duststorms and thunderstorms with gusty winds prevailing over Rajasthan till May 13, with wind speeds expected to range between 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

This prediction follows a drop in temperature experienced in the desert state on Friday, attributed to rain and thunderstorms.

Study reveals shocking incarceration of children in Indian prisons: 9,681 wrongly held in adult facilities

According to IMD forecasts, the windy conditions could persist, with isolated rainfall and thunderstorms expected in certain areas on May 12-13. Not limited to Rajasthan, IMD has extended its prediction to northwest India until the 12th, East India until the 13th, and Central and South Peninsular India until May 15, forecasting a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Furthermore, the IMD has cautioned about potential hailstorms and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, squally winds (50-60 kmph) may occur over Madhya Maharashtra and west Madhya Pradesh on May 13.

The IMD's alert comes as a precautionary measure for residents and authorities in the affected regions, urging preparedness and vigilance in the wake of expected adverse weather conditions.

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today; Here's why

Latest Videos