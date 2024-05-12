Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajasthan weather update: IMD issues thunderstorms, rainfall alert in THESE districts for next 2 days

    The IMD's alert comes as a precautionary measure for residents and authorities in the affected regions, urging preparedness and vigilance in the wake of expected adverse weather conditions.

    Rajasthan weather update: IMD issues thunderstorms, rainfall alert in THESE districts for next 2 days AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast warning of a rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms in several districts of Rajasthan on Sunday. According to a press release, the weather centre in Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in 27 districts across the state, including prominent regions like Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, and others. Additionally, IMD has cautioned about the possibility of duststorms and thunderstorms with gusty winds prevailing over Rajasthan till May 13, with wind speeds expected to range between 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

    This prediction follows a drop in temperature experienced in the desert state on Friday, attributed to rain and thunderstorms.

    Study reveals shocking incarceration of children in Indian prisons: 9,681 wrongly held in adult facilities

    According to IMD forecasts, the windy conditions could persist, with isolated rainfall and thunderstorms expected in certain areas on May 12-13. Not limited to Rajasthan, IMD has extended its prediction to northwest India until the 12th, East India until the 13th, and Central and South Peninsular India until May 15, forecasting a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

    Furthermore, the IMD has cautioned about potential hailstorms and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, squally winds (50-60 kmph) may occur over Madhya Maharashtra and west Madhya Pradesh on May 13.

    The IMD's alert comes as a precautionary measure for residents and authorities in the affected regions, urging preparedness and vigilance in the wake of expected adverse weather conditions.

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today; Here's why

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Study reveals shocking incarceration of children in Indian prisons: 9,681 wrongly held in adult facilities AJR

    Study reveals shocking incarceration of children in Indian prisons: 9,681 wrongly held in adult facilities

    Kerala's longest skywalk in Thrissur set to open after revamp in June anr

    Kerala's longest skywalk in Thrissur set to open after revamp in June

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-651 May 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-651 May 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    'Raj Bhavan has been kept in the dark...' Kerala Governor slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan's uninformed foreign tour anr

    'Raj Bhavan has been kept in the dark...' Kerala Governor slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan's uninformed foreign tour

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today; Here's why AJR

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin to be punished for physical attack on Jasmin? Mohanlal gives yellow card anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin to be punished for physical attack on Jasmin? Mohanlal gives yellow card

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Saranya Anand evicted from Mohanlal's show; Here's how anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Saranya Anand evicted from Mohanlal's show; Here's how

    Allu Arjun in trouble? Pushpa star faces legal action for poll code breach RBA

    Allu Arjun in trouble? Pushpa star faces legal action for poll code breach during YSRCP campaign rally

    Study reveals shocking incarceration of children in Indian prisons: 9,681 wrongly held in adult facilities AJR

    Study reveals shocking incarceration of children in Indian prisons: 9,681 wrongly held in adult facilities

    Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for riding horseback to Vaishno Devi temple (WATCH) RBA

    'Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for riding horseback to Vaishno Devi temple (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon