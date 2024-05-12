Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala's longest skywalk in Thrissur set to open after revamp in June

    After the second phase of construction, the Thrissur skywalk is set to open by the June end. It is the longest skywalk in Kerala at 360 meters that connects four roads intersecting at Sakthan Thampuran Nagar.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 12, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    Thrissur: The skywalk in Thrissur is set for inauguration following its renovation completion in the second phase of construction by June end. Fully air-conditioned, the skywalk will feature coffee shops and stores. The Thrissur Corporation aims to generate substantial revenue from this venture. Thrissur's skywalk is on the brink of a high-tech transformation. In addition to air conditioning, the skywalk will undergo a facelift with the addition of coffee parlors.

    Being the longest skywalk in the state at 360 meters, it serves to enhance safety in this particularly hazardous area of the city. The installation of four lifts and CCTV cameras has been completed, with wiring work currently underway.

    The Thrissur skywalk connects the four roads intersecting at Sakthan Thampuran Nagar. The 279-m-long skywalk in Sakthan Nagar, constructed at Rs 8 crore, is the longest skywalk built in the state.

    The skywalk connects various key locations including the Sakthan bus stand, vegetable market, fish and meat market, Pattalam market, and golden flea market. With an estimated daily usage of at least 50,000 people, the skywalk serves as a crucial thoroughfare in the city. Additionally, two elevators and a solar power system have been installed to enhance accessibility and sustainability.

    The skywalk is constructed six meters above the road in a circular shape, allowing vehicles to pass underneath unimpeded. With a width of three meters and a circumference of 280 meters, the structure is encased in steel armor for added durability and safety.

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
