    Chandrayaan-3: 'It will be a proud moment for the people of India'

    Chandrayaan-3, launched in July 2023, targets the lunar south pole and has garnered high expectations from space scientists. The mission's preparations, enhancements over its predecessor, and global recognition are all integral to this monumental endeavour.

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stands on the brink of a historic moment, slated to occur around 18:04 hours IST today. The anticipation among scientists is high, with hopes that Vikram, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, will execute a successful touchdown, carrying Pragyan, the rover, within its belly. If all goes as planned, India will join an exclusive group, becoming the fourth nation to achieve the feat of soft-landing technology on the lunar surface, following the United States, China, and the former USSR.

    Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar mission, embarked on its journey on July 14, 2023, with the objective of reaching the lunar south pole, known for its abundance of frozen water. The scheduled lunar landing is set for August 23, 2023.

    Experts in space science express remarkable optimism about the mission's success. Former ISRO Scientist Yagnaswami Sundara Rajan highlights the enhancements made in Chandrayaan-3, including the addition of a velocity meter called Doppler to complement the altimeter, improving control during landing.

    Mylswamy Annadurai, another former ISRO scientist, underscores the mission's priority on ensuring the safe landing of the lander. He mentions enhancements in fuel capacity and power sources compared to Chandrayaan-2, with a wider landing area of 4.5 km by 2.5 km.

    Nilesh M Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre, expresses full confidence in the soft landing's success, emphasizing the significance of August 23 for both ISRO and the entire nation.

    Lt Gen (Retd) Anil Kumar Bhatt, Director General of the Indian Space Association, anticipates a moment of pride for India as it enters the ranks of countries achieving successful soft landings on the moon, emphasizing the mission's fail-safe nature.

    The 'Vikram' lander module, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the pioneer of India's space program, successfully detached from the propulsion module, marking a crucial step in the mission. India's achievement will be historic as the fourth country to accomplish this feat, with a unique focus on the lunar south pole.

    Global recognition and praise poured in for India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. Chief Growth Officer of Redwire Space, Mike Gold, hails the mission as a success, regardless of the landing outcome, emphasizing its role in advancing lunar exploration.

    Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda, extends congratulations, highlighting the mission's pride not only for India but also for the entire subcontinent. This momentous event marks a significant stride in India's space endeavours and global recognition of its contributions to lunar exploration.

