    Chandrayaan-3: First PHOTOS from Lander camera during descent RELEASED!

    India created history as Chandrayaan 3’s lander, with a rover accommodated inside it, touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, August 23. ISRO released first images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:41 PM IST

    India is overjoyed at the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission's perfect landing on lunar surface, which was carried out by the Vikram landing module. With this momentous achievement, India also became the fourth country to master the technology of soft landing on the moon after the United States, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

    Giving an update on Chandrayaan-3, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to social media and shared images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent. "The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru. Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent," wrote ISRO.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) via live video from South Africa. "Like our scientists said, India is on the Moon now," he said on the historic feat.

    Anticipation mounted ahead of the landing scheduled, with special prayers being offered in different parts of the country. Several people online (including Indian politicians and celebrities) also expressed hope that all goes well.

    The principal goals of Chandrayaan-3 include researching the lunar surface, assessing the nature of the Moon's soil, and investigating its topography. The mission is planned to provide significant information on the Moon's geological history and prospective resources. 

    With an estimated budget of Rs 615 crore, Chandrayaan-3 is one of India’s most cost-effective space missions. It is cheaper than its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, and costs far less than many big-budget films.

