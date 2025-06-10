Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's transformed security approach, citing Operation Sindoor as a turning point in counter-terrorism.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): Stressing that Rs 1.75 lakh crore defence production & Rs 30,000 crore defence exports targets are set for this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, emphasised that in the last 11 years, the Government has transformed India's security apparatus by changing the attitude towards every issue related to national security.



Addressing a dialogue on the topic 'National Security & Terrorism', organised in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today, Singh said, "In the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government has transformed India's security apparatus by changing the attitude and the way of action towards every issue related to national security, and the world witnessed this shift during Operation Sindoor."



He described Operation Sindoor as the biggest action taken against terrorism in Indian history, which was carried out in response to the cowardly terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam.



"Following the abrogation of Article 370, J-K heralded into the era of peace and progress. Our neighbours could not tolerate this and executed the terror attack in Pahalgam. Despite Pakistan's best efforts, it has not been able to stop development in Kashmir.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link is a shining example of the Government's relentless pursuit of progress in J&K. Soon, PoK will join us and say 'I, too, am Bharat'," Rajnath Singh asserted.



Rajnath Singh asserted that while the Indian Armed Forces have given a befitting reply to terrorists, it is imperative to prevent terror incidents such as the one in Pahalgam in future. He emphasised on the need to be alert not just at the level of governments, but also at the public level.

Pakistan is the ‘father of global terrorism’

Branding terrorism as an epidemic destined to perish, the Defence Minister stressed that the menace cannot be left to die a natural death as its existence will continue to challenge collective peace, development and prosperity. He underscored the urgent need for a permanent solution to terrorism.



"Terrorists are not fighters with a cause. No religious, ideological or political reason can justify terrorism. No human objective can ever be achieved through bloodshed and violence. India and Pakistan attained independence at the same time, but today, India has been recognised as the Mother of Democracy, while Pakistan has emerged as the Father of Global Terrorism. Pakistan has always given shelter to terrorists, trained them on its soil and helped them. It always tries to justify this menace. It is important that we eliminate these terrorists and their entire infrastructure," said Rajnath Singh.



Singh urged the international community to stop foreign funding to Pakistan, saying that a large part of this financial aid is spent on terrorism. "Funding Pakistan means funding the infrastructure of terrorism. Pakistan is a nursery of terrorism. It should not be nourished," he added.



The Defence Minister called upon the global community and organisations such as the United Nations to think on issues like terrorism more seriously, stating that "Only when we are free from terrorism, will we be able to move towards the goal of global peace, progress and prosperity."

Strengthening India's defence sector

Further, Rajnath Singh listed out the steps taken by the Government to strengthen the defence sector, including increasing the defence budget from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in Financial Year (FY) 2013-14 to Rs 6,22 lakh crore in FY 2024-25; reserving 75% of the budget for capital procurement from domestic companies and the issuance of a total of 10 Positive Indigenisation Lists, comprising over 5,500 items.



"Today, Indian Armed Forces use state-of-the-art weapons, missiles, tanks and other systems/platforms manufactured within the country. Our indigenous missiles such as Agni, Prithvi & BrahMos stand ready to give a befitting reply to the enemy. We also have the strength to build aircraft carriers such as INS Vikrant," he added.



He underlined that the Government's persistent efforts are bearing fruit as the annual defence production, which was around Rs 40,000 crore in 2014, has crossed the record figure of Rs 1.30 lakh crore today, and defence exports, which were Rs 686 crore in 14, has skyrocketed to Rs 23,622 crore in FY 2024-25, adding that Made-in-India defence products are being exported to nearly 100 countries.



"We have set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore defence production this year and Rs three lakh crore by 2029. Our defence exports should reach Rs 30,000 crore this year and Rs 50,000 crore by 2029," Singh said.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was among the dignitaries who attended the event.



Chief Minister Dhami presented the Prasad of the four Dhams to Rajnath Singh at Jolly Grant Airport on his departure from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. During this, the Chief Minister also presented him millets products of 'House of Himalayas', an umbrella brand of local products of Uttarakhand. (ANI)