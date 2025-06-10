Smriti Irani is returning as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which airs from July 3. The reboot celebrates the show’s 25th anniversary with 150 episodes and an iconic cast reunion.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is all set to return to Indian television after 16 years, stepping once again into the role that made her a household name, 'Tulsi Virani'.

According to a report in the Times of India, the sequel to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the iconic family drama, will go on air from July 3, the same date it first premiered in the year 2000.

Sources confirmed to Zoom that Smriti Irani has officially signed the contract for the second season on June 8, putting an end to speculation that she had started shooting without finalising paperwork.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature a mix of old and new cast members, promising a nostalgic yet fresh viewing experience.

150 episodes to celebrate 25 years of Kyunki

As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, the makers are planning a limited run of 150 episodes. Reports say the new season will blend classic storytelling with modern themes, catering to both old fans and a new generation of viewers.

Ektaa Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Jeetendra is also expected to make a special appearance in the show. Alongside Smriti, other original cast members including Amar Upadhyay (Mihir Virani), Karishma Tanna, Shakti Anand, and Sandeep Baswana have reportedly been roped in.

Smriti and Amar were recently seen at Ekta Kapoor’s birthday celebration, further fuelling excitement around the show’s revival.

Legacy of a cult classic

Originally aired from 2000 to 2008, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a television phenomenon. It ruled the TRP charts for over seven years and turned Smriti Irani into a national icon. The show explored the life of Tulsi Virani, the ideal daughter-in-law, navigating family drama, love, betrayal, and sacrifice.

The show launched the careers of several actors and changed the landscape of Indian television forever. It debuted the same day as Kaun Banega Crorepati, and both shows became symbols of Indian TV’s golden era.

Smriti won five consecutive Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress (Popular) and became synonymous with the character of Tulsi.

Real-life friendship behind the reel bond

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor have remained close friends for years. Their personal bond is as strong as their professional collaboration, with both families spending time together often. Smriti is especially close to Ekta’s son Ravie, while Ekta dotes on Smriti’s children.