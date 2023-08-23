Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 9.1 million people watched Chandrayaan-3's moon landing LIVE online; lauded historic moment

    The Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander has successfully touched down on the Moon's surface. Following Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander's successful landing on the Moon, the ISRO Chief S Somnath said, "India is now on the Moon!"
     

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    The Chandrayaan-3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which set off on its 40-day voyage from Sriharikota's Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, has touched down. From launch in July to finally attempting landing on Moon, India's third lunar mission has covered a long way.

    Over 80,59,688 people were tuned in when India achieved this feat. Meanwhile, on Facebook, over 355.6K people were tuned in when the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched the Moon's surface.

    Apart from those who viewed the Chandrayaan-3 landing live on ISRO's official broadcast channels, scores of people not only in India but across countries witnessed the historic moment. In India, Doordarshan TV was the official broadcaster of the momentous occasion.

    Although official numbers of how many people watched the Doordarshan broadcast on TV are yet to be announced, on the channel's YouTube link over 750,822 people were tuned in when the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander touched the Moon's surface.

    The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019, when the Vikram lander crashed into the lunar surface.

    Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3, with an estimated budget of Rs 615 crore, is said to be one of the most cost-effective space missions as compared to its predecessors. Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22, 2019, was manufactured at a cost of Rs 978 crore, including Rs 603 crore for the orbiter, lander, rover, navigation and ground support network and Rs 375 crore for the heavy GSLV rocket with indigenous cryogenic engine.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
